Sanwo-Olu completes, commissions 492-Flat housing estate in Igando

Lagos State moved steps further to solving its housing deficit with the inauguration, on Wednesday, of a newly-built Housing Estate by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu led members of the State Executive Council to Igando, a densely populated suburb in Alimosho area of Lagos, to open the 492-flat housing project named after an elder statesman and the first civilian Governor of Lagos, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

The project started in 2012 under the Home Ownership Scheme of the administration of ex-Governor Babatunde Fashola but was abandoned for four years. Sanwo-Olu, upon assumption office, prioritises the completion of the housing scheme to recover the state’s resources committed to the project.

At the event, which marked the commemoration of the Governor’s 100 days in office, Sanwo-Olu said his government’s move to complete the project was a testimony to his campaign pledge to complete and deliver all critical projects inherited from the last administration.

He said: “Today, history is being made as we commission a housing estate named after an icon, a role model and the first Executive Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande. Among his many sterling achievements, Alhaji Jakande’s indelible legacy in the provision of mass housing in Lagos still remains our guiding light.

“It is instructive to note that the completion and the official commissioning of Lateef Kayode Jakande Garden Estate in Igando today is a testimony to our resolve to deliver on the pledge to complete all critical projects inherited from the last administration.

“I am excited today because, within 100 days, this is the third time I am coming to this facility to ensure it is delivered and put into use. With the completion of the Estate, we have prevented the government’s resources from being wasted.”

The Governor observed that the deficit faced by the state in housing was real, stressing that there was a compelling need for his administration to adopt a housing model that would harness limited space for delivery of safe home for the population.

He said: “One of the key strategies we will embrace is a global housing policy in which people can become homeowners through an inclusive and convenient financing system based on their incomes. This policy, along with the outright purchase of houses built by the government, will support a sustainable system in which homes are consistently made available to a larger number of our people.”

For the State to turn around its deficit and attain 21st Century economy, the Governor said there was a need to explore innovation and partnership with private investors to bridge the housing deficit. He urged the beneficiaries of the scheme to protect the facility and maintain its environmental aesthetics.

In his speech, Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai said the Government would deliver additional 1,250 home in different parts of the state within the next six months.

He said: “Today’s inauguration of Jakande Garden Estate is the beginning of other housing projects coming. With a sense of determination and unequivocal commitment to serve the public cause, we will like to assure Lagosians that, in the next six months, we shall work hard through proper planning and judicious execution to conclude the ongoing housing schemes in Igbogbo, Sangotedo, Iponri, Gbagada and Omole. This will add a total of 1250 homes to the existing figure.”

With the stride, Akinderu-Fatai said the Sanwo-Olu administration was poised to deliver livable accommodation with modern infrastructure in line with smart city programme of the State. He reiterated that the Lagos Government would continue to promote urban harmony and set new standards for property development.

The event was attended by ex-Gov. Jakande, his wife and emissaries of Oba of Lagos. Also, leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Governor’s Advisory Council Members, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, and Alhaji Mutiu Are, graced the occasion.

