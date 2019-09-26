Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria commended for maritime development

Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria (SHIN), the leading operator of the SHI-MCI fabrication and integration yard, has won a highly-commended award in the category of contribution to development of the regional maritime cluster at the prestigious Seatrade Maritime Awards Middle East, Indian Subcontinent & Africa held in Dubai on September 22, 2019.

Samsung was the only nominee from Africa to be listed for four individual awards: Contribution to Development of the Regional Maritime Cluster, Shipyard of the Year, Africa Maritime and Education & Training.

In its award citation for Contribution to Development of the Regional Maritime Cluster, SHIN was highly commended for its commitment to empowering the African oil and gas industry through local content leadership.

Prior to the construction of its fabrication and integration yard in Lagos, customers in the regional oil and gas industry had to work outside of Africa.

In order to complete the Egina FPSO project, significant investment was needed to develop a local workforce and facilities. These have become the core of a world-class marine construction capability that benefits all shipping & marine construction and maintenance companies in the region with greater access to opportunities as well as providing economic stimulus to the whole West African region.

Commenting on the meritorious award, the Managing Director of Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria, Mr. Jejin Jeon, said “It is a great honour to be recognised for our Contribution to the Development of the Regional Maritime Cluster in Africa. This award validates SHIN and SHI MCI’s efforts in developing Nigeria as the next global fabrication destination. I thank the people of Nigeria and the Nigerian government for their faith in us. Our journey will not stop here. We will continue to empower the African oil & gas and maritime industry by developing local capacity to deliver world class work locally, stimulating more opportunities for the benefit of Nigeria.”

The Seatrade Maritime Awards are recognised internationally as the most influential in the industry with a very robust selection process led by independent judging panels consisting of CEOs from maritime companies around the world. An impressive list of nominees was shortlisted, from over 120 entries across 20 countries, made it to 2019’s shortlist. The award ceremony was attended by over 700 industry and governmental representatives from across Africa, the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent.

The award and nominations are an encouraging acknowledgement of the significant work SHIN has done in initiating collaboration with the Nigerian government and local partners to improve the profile of Nigeria as the most advanced integration and fabrication hub in Africa. The company has already been receiving worldwide recognition, winning multiple national and international awards for its dedication in bringing about economic and local talent development. It has received notable accolades from the Nigerian Content Board, NOGOF and Africa Assembly Paris hosted by World Energy Council.

After successfully delivering the Egina, the world’s largest FPSO, SHIN’s next focus is to widen its integration and fabrication work for the on- and off-shore oil & gas industry as well as power and infrastructure projects. The high profile generated from this award will also drive increased interest among the maritime industry into the immense potential and capability of Nigeria and indeed the whole West African region, showing what they have to offer to international customers. This will continue to stimulate local employment, ongoing talent development and vocational training to continue performing at international standards.