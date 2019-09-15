S/South APC youths want Otuaro as Coordinator of Presidential Amnesty Programme

By Elizabeth Uwandu

YOUTHS of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the South South have said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Bayelsa and Delta states would be dead when President Muhammadu Buhari appoints Chief Dennis Otuaro as the Coordinator of the Presidential amnesty Programme.

Chief Otuaro, a Niger Delta activist and environmentalist is one of the leaders in the Niger Delta being tipped to be appointed as Coordinator of the Federal government Amnesty programme.

However, in a statement signed by Tony Adun, it described as mischief the seeming opposition in some quarters against the aspiration of Chief Otuaro, saying that it is being sponsored by the PDP ” because they know that the PDP will be dead in Delta and the South when Chief Otuaro is appointed by the President.

According to the statement, “Chief Otuaro has contributed immensely to the growth of the Niger Delta. We are happy that he joined APC long ago and we are very excited that he is being tipped as Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme.

“Chief Otuaro has been in the struggle for the development of the region over two decades therefore he understand the problem of the region. We saw some PDP people sponsoring negative write ups against Chief Otuaro. The reason is that they fear his appointment will lead to the final burial of PDP in the South South.”

Vanguard