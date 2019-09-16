Rwanda’s senate elections kick-off countrywide

Rwanda’s senatorial elections started on Monday with provincial electoral colleges voting for 12 Senators representing the country’s four provinces and the capital city, Kigali.

The National Electoral Commission (NEC), Chairperson, Kalisa Mbanda, told Xinhua in a telephone interview that expected voters of the provincial Electoral College composed of the district and sector councils to observe the quorum of 50 per cent plus one person.

Mbanda said the commission, however, expected free and fair elections and the counting of votes should be transparent.

According to Mbanda, the first day’s voting will be followed by elections of two senators from higher learning institutions, including one from a public institution and another from the private one, on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

The commission said 63 candidates had been approved for the elections, the senate of Rwanda has 26 members.

“Eight others will be appointed by the president and four designated by National Consultative Forum of Political Organisations.

“A permanent platform that brings together 11 political parties in Rwanda for the purposes of political dialogue and building consensus and national cohesion,’’ Mbanda said.

However, election results were scheduled to be announced on Sept. 30.

The new senate would replace the current one, which had been in place since 2011.

Rwandan senators were previously eligible to serve an eight-year non-renewable term, but in 2015, a constitutional amendment cut it to a five-year term, subject to renewal once. (Xinhua/NAN)

