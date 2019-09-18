Rwandan Hutu militia leader killed in DR Congo

A Rwandan Hutu militia commander who was wanted for war crimes has been killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), the country’s military says.

Sylvestre Mudacumura, who was wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), led the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

He was killed in Rutshuru in the east of DR Congo, an army spokesman said on Wednesday.

FDLR leaders are accused of taking part in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. That year, during just 100 days, ethnic Hutu extremists killed about 800,000 people as they set out to exterminate Rwanda’s minority Tutsi community and their political opponents, BBC reported.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Mr Mudacumura in 2012 for nine counts of war crimes, including murder, rape and torture.

He was a senior member of Rwanda’s presidential guard during the 1994 genocide before he fled across the Congolese border.

The Rwandan government cited the FDLR’s presence on Congolese soil to justify repeated interventions across that border.

Vanguard Nigeria News.