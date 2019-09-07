Rule of law remains our credo – Ihedioha

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

Imo State Governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, has reassured the citizenry that the strict observance of the rule of law, will remain the credo of his administration.

Ihedioha, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Mr. Chibuike Onyeukwu, Saturday, also commended the people for keeping faith with his administration, in the past 100 days.

“Following the success of our first 100 days in office events, we wish to sincerely thank the good people of Imo State for keeping faith with us and believing in our government to deliver on our promise to rebuild the state”, Onyeukwu said.

According to the CPS, the administration’s deliberate and measured steps are beginning to yield the desired results.

“However, we wish to calm frayed nerves and reassure the people of Imo State that despite all provocations and disruptive actions of a disgruntled minority, we shall remain focused on our agenda anchored on good governance, rule of law, human capital development, and integrated infrastructural development”, Onyeukwu said.

He also added that as a government, it is conscious of the hate campaign against Governor Emeka Ihedioha, including, but not limited to the malicious allegation that he has ordered the arrest of Chief Rochas Okorocha.

“Nothing can be further from the truth. The Governor, who has a distinguished career and concluded his legislative assignment as a Presiding Officer of the House of Representatives, has also built an enduring reputation for respect for rule of law and the independence of the different arms of government”, Onyeukwu said.

In the alleged criminal matters involving the former governor, which the relevant agencies are duly investigating, the CPS said Governor Ihedioha believes that the law must be allowed to take its course, as the judiciary is the arbiter in matters for which the former governor is being accused.

“We therefore wish to restate that Governor Ihedioha will not interfere in the investigation of the former governor by relevant agencies but shall continue to abide by and lead Imo State, in the established democratic principles as enshrined in the laws of our land”, Mr. Onyeukwu said.

Vanguard