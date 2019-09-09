Breaking News
Roadside bomb blast kills 2 children in southern Yemen

Two children were on Monday killed and three others injured in a roadside bomb blast in Yemen’s southern province of Lahj, according to a security official.

The official said on condition of anonymity that a roadside bomb exploded near a residential building in downtown Lahj province, leaving two children killed and three others injured.

According to the official, all the victims were members of one family and accidentally walked through a roadside bomb placed near their house.

“Terrorist elements were apparently planning to target a security commander living in the same neighbourhood,” the official said.

An Eye witness told Xinhua that the roadside bomb caused a huge explosion in the centre of Lahj province.

Landmines and explosive devices had been claiming civilian lives in Yemen, especially in the southern areas liberated from the Iranian-backed Houthis.

Yemen had been locked in a civil war since late 2014, when Shiite Houthis overran much of the country and seized all northern provinces, including the capital Sanaa.

The five-year civil war had so far claimed the lives of more than 10,000 people, mostly civilians, displacing three million others and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

