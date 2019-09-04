Reacting to the inhuman attacks on Nigerians, other foreigners and their businesses in South Africa, angry Nigerians took to the streets on Tuesday, for a reprisal attack on South African businesses across Nigeria.

The disgruntled mob attacked MTN and Shopright offices in Lagos (Lekki, Ajah, and Surulere), Ibadan, Abuja and Uyo.

However, some Nigerian celebrities have condemened the decision of Nigerians to embark on a reprisal attack.

Nollywood actress and movie producer, Omoni Oboli said; “I hope we know that vandalizing, looting and atacking businesses and people here in Nigeria is not an act of retaliation. You are simply taking food from the table of more Nigerians. I wish I didn’t have to tweet this but now we are just hurting ourselves.”

Music rave of the moment, Teni, opined that the reprisal atack was a wake up call to wealthy Nigerians and the leaders. “What happened yesterday is a wake up call to the rich. One day the masses will wake up mad and mopol wont be there to save them. We need to reduce poverty; help build better lives”, she said.

UK-based Nigerian singer, Jidenna said; “I just left Nigeria this morning after speaking at a listening party about the xenophobic attacks on Ingerians in South Africa. This apartheid trauma is rampant, cancerous and volatile. My heart is heavy.”

Veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, a.k.a RMD condemednthe attack intotality. “I condemn the attack on foreigners, especially Nigerians in South Africa. I demand that the Nigerian government stop pussyfooting and kick into tangible, measurable action to protect our brothers in diaspora”.

Popular rapper, YCEE noted that it was the government’s duty to take action, not angry citizens. He said; “Everyone screaming boycott this and that forgetting that these businesses here are still employment opportunities. The solution behind this lies in diplomatic conversations! It is the governments obligation and duty to take immediate action.”

Mr Eazi simply advised disgruntled Nigerians to fight the real enemy. “Fight the real enemy, fight poverty”, he said.

Vanguard