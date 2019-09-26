Rivers monarch for Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria Excellence Award

By Etop Ekanem

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Rivers State branch will be conferring awards on some eminent and deserving personalities in Rivers State during her luncheon for the Pharmacy Resource Centre project scheduled to hold in October.

One of those to be awarded is His Royal Highness Appolus Chu, the Egbere Emere, Eleme, Rivers State.

A notification letter addressed to HRH Appolus Chu, stated, “The Society wishes to confer on you an award of excellence in recognition of your great philanthropic gestures particularly your immense support to the Health Sector in Rivers State, which contributed in no small measure to bringing quality health care services to the less privileged.”

The letter jointly signed by the Chairman, PRC Committee, Chuks Onyibe; Secretary, PRC Committee, Dr. Karin Ekpe and Chairman, PSN, Rivers State, Chima Ogbu, noted further, “We also recognise your huge efforts a building bridges across ethnic divides in our country Nigeria and the enormous human capital development especially in the areas of scholarship awards to Rivers State indigenes. We, therefore, invite you to receive this Award of Excellence and also be the special guest of honour at this event.”

The award event, the organisers stated further will hold on October 17th, 2019 at the Atlantic Hall, Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt at 12noon prompt.

In recent time, the Egbere Emere, Okori, Eleme has taken it as his personal project to solicit for peace and sense of togetherness amongst kings and kingdom.

VANGUARD