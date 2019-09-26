Breaking News
Translate

Rivers monarch for Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria Excellence Award

On 11:19 amIn Newsby

By Etop Ekanem

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Rivers State branch will be conferring awards on some eminent and deserving personalities in Rivers State during her luncheon for the Pharmacy Resource Centre project scheduled to hold in October.

His Royal Highness Appolus Chu

One of those to be awarded is His Royal Highness Appolus Chu, the Egbere Emere, Eleme, Rivers State.

A notification letter addressed to HRH Appolus Chu, stated, “The Society wishes to confer on you an award of excellence in recognition of your great philanthropic gestures particularly your immense support to the Health Sector in Rivers State, which contributed in no small measure to bringing quality health care services to the less privileged.”

Two medical doctors appear before council for alleged gross negligence

The letter jointly signed by the Chairman, PRC Committee, Chuks Onyibe; Secretary, PRC Committee, Dr. Karin Ekpe and Chairman, PSN, Rivers State, Chima Ogbu, noted further, “We also recognise your huge efforts a building bridges across ethnic divides in our country Nigeria and the enormous human capital development especially in the areas of scholarship awards to Rivers State indigenes. We, therefore, invite you to receive this Award of Excellence and also be the special guest of honour at this event.”

The award event, the organisers stated further will hold on October 17th, 2019 at the Atlantic Hall, Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt at 12noon prompt.

In recent time, the Egbere Emere, Okori, Eleme has taken it as his personal project to solicit for peace and sense of togetherness amongst kings and kingdom.

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.