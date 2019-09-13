A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Rivers female youths protest the killing of women in hotels
Irked by the ugly pattern of supposed ritual killings of women in hotels in Port Harcourt, Rivers Female Youths on Friday protested to the State Police Command, demanding stronger measures to protect women.
The Rivers Female Youths who displayed placards with different inscriptions decried the obvious targeting of women by suspected serial killers operating in the state.
Some of the placards read: “Hotel owners must be accountable and be responsible for their guests”, “She could be your sister, daughter, wife or friend”, “There is no life without women”.
He said: “The police are mostly concerned about these serial killings in the hotels and we have arrested suspects, and investigation is ongoing and if they are found guilty,the long arm of the law will take its course.
“We will do our best to make sure that this evil stops. We have sent message across to all business places expecially the hotels to have full Data of the customers who want to lodge, so that they could give account if anything happens. We are not saying that they should install CCTV cameras in their rooms that is invading people privacy,but as the customer come in,take data of the person”.
