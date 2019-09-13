Rivers female youths protest the killing of women in hotels

Irked by the ugly pattern of supposed ritual killings of women in hotels in Port Harcourt, Rivers Female Youths on Friday protested to the State Police Command, demanding stronger measures to protect women.

The Rivers Female Youths who displayed placards with different inscriptions decried the obvious targeting of women by suspected serial killers operating in the state.

Some of the placards read: “Hotel owners must be accountable and be responsible for their guests”, “She could be your sister, daughter, wife or friend”, “There is no life without women”.

Convener of the protest march, Soibi Ibibo Jack said that the female youths are at the State Police Command to demand stronger measures by the Police to apprehend the killers.

She said once apprehended, the killer must be made to face the full weight of the law, irrespective of his/her political or social status.

“There is a serial killer on the loose in Rivers State. We want to go out and return home without fear.

“We acknowledge the police for what they are doing, but we urge them to do more so that the killer is arrested, tried and made to face the full weight of the law”, she said.

In her remarks , a protester, Cecilia Dikibo urged the Police to deploy more resources to ensure the safety of females in Port Harcourt.

Also Speaking, Peace Pepple from Opobo-Nkoro said as the Police works to secure women, there is the need for everyone to be careful.

Bidemi Edward-Odoi suggested the arrest and strict interrogation of affected hotels managers to compel others to the security of their hotels seriously.

The Rivers State Police commissioner Represented by DCP Chuks Enwonwu said that the Police is working with other security agencies to secure the lives of women and other residents.