Rivers female youths protest the killing of women in hotels

On 1:28 pmIn Newsby
Irked by the ugly pattern of supposed ritual killings of women in hotels in Port Harcourt,  Rivers Female Youths on Friday protested to the State Police Command,  demanding  stronger measures  to protect women.
Rivers Female Youths Protesting
The Rivers Female Youths  who displayed  placards with different inscriptions decried the obvious  targeting of women by suspected serial killers operating in the state.
Some of the placards read: “Hotel owners must be accountable and be responsible for their  guests”, “She could be your sister, daughter, wife or friend”, “There is no life without women”.
Convener of the protest march, Soibi Ibibo Jack said that the female youths are at the State Police Command  to demand  stronger measures  by the Police  to apprehend the killers.
She said once apprehended, the killer must be made to face the full weight of the law, irrespective  of his/her political or social status.
“There is a serial killer  on the loose in Rivers State.  We want to go out and return home without fear.
“We acknowledge the police  for what they are doing,  but we urge them to  do more so that the killer is arrested, tried  and made to face the full weight of the law”, she said.
In her remarks , a protester,  Cecilia Dikibo urged the Police to deploy more resources to ensure the safety of females in Port Harcourt.
Also Speaking,  Peace Pepple from Opobo-Nkoro said as the Police works to secure women, there is the need for everyone  to be careful.
Bidemi Edward-Odoi suggested the arrest and strict interrogation of affected hotels managers to compel others to the security of their hotels  seriously. 
The Rivers State Police commissioner Represented by DCP Chuks Enwonwu said that the Police is working  with other security agencies  to secure the lives of women and other residents. 

He said: “The police are mostly concerned about these  serial killings in the hotels and we have arrested suspects, and investigation is ongoing and if they are found guilty,the long arm of the law will take its course.

“We will do our best to make sure that this evil  stops. We have sent message across to all business places expecially the hotels  to have full Data of the customers who want to lodge, so that they could give account if anything happens. We are not saying that they should install CCTV cameras in their rooms that is invading people privacy,but as the customer come in,take data of the person”.

