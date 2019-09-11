Rivers APC Congresses: We’ll not participate — Abe’s supporters

The supporters of Sen. Magnus Abe on Wednesday said they would not participate in the forthcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward, Local Government Area (LGA) and State congresses in Rivers.

Mr Worgu Boms made the disclosure in a communique issued after a meeting of Sen. Abe’s supporters in Port Harcourt.

Boms said that they would boycott the congresses because they were not consulted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC before the Caretaker Committee was set up.

He said all the issues that led to the legal crisis and the exclusion of the APC in the 2019 elections in Rivers had not been addressed.

According to Boms, the 2018 congresses were mismanaged and various efforts by leaders of the party to find solutions before the 2019 elections were allegedly rebuffed by the Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi.

Earlier, a former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Chidi Wihioka, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the activities of the APC leader in Rivers State, Mr Chibuike Amaechi.

Wihioka said the NWC was pretending as if all was well in the APC in Rivers.

He wondered why Buhari would reward Amaechi with a ministerial position when he did not win any position in the state.

Sen. Wilson Ake, in his comment, called for the resignation of Mr Chibuike Amaechi as leader of the APC in the state.

Ake alleged that the attitude of the Amaechi did not reflect the symbol of the broom, the APC logo.

He also described the forthcoming congresses as unreasonable, saying that the step taken by the NWC of the APC was not the best for the party in Rivers.

Reacting, Sen. Magnus Abe alleged that he was not consulted by the NWC of the APC before they went ahead to schedule congresses.

Abe, who was the immediate past Senator that represented Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, said that he had no bitterness against anyone in the party.

He, however, noted that many APC members were in pains after the party lost out during the 2019 elections.

According to Abe, members of the party can create the kind of party they want for themselves if they are determined.

“I urge my supporters to remain calm because as long as what they are fighting for is honest, they will definitely get justice,” he said.