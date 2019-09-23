By Dennis Agbo

THE Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network, CRRAN, has threatened to mobilize other civil society groups against the Enugu State Judiciary, if it fails to take action on the alleged illegal action of two bailiffs of the state judiciary who took laws into their hands and threw a 74 years old woman out of her home in disregard to a clear judgment of the court they purported to be executing.

President of CRRAN, Mr. Olu Omotayo in a remainder letter to the Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Ngozi Emehelu, on Monday, complained of the frustration of 74 year old Widow, Mrs. Stella Mba Ofordile of Ngeneugwu Oye Awgu, who was thrown away from her house by court bailiffs on illegal duty.

He maintained that at no time did the court where Mrs. Ofordile was an applicant; direct that she should be thrown away from her house, stating that rather the court held that the property should be shared between the applicant and the defendant, Mrs. Marcellina Nwafor by elders of their family.

Omotayo said he had made a complaint on behalf of the aged woman vide a petition dated 30th April 2018, to the Chief Judge and the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Enugu, but got no response since then.

“It is surprising that one and a half year after, the said officials of the Enugu State judiciary are walking freely and nothing done by the appropriate authorities to bring them to justice. The only response we got from the Enugu State Judicial Service Commission was vide a letter dated 12th March 2019, stating that the Commission was looking into the matter.

“We submit that the action of the two bailiffs is criminal and a grave assault on the administration of justice and Rule of law in not only Enugu State but the country at large. We shall not flag or fail until justice is done in respect of this matter and we shall soon embark on a National Joint Campaign with other civil societies tagged “Justice for Mama Stella Mba Offordile; A victim of Perversion of Course of Justice by Court Officials,” Omotayo wrote.

