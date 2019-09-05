Resumption: FRSC to de-worm over 1,500 school children in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

About 1, 566 pupils from two public primary schools in Jos, Plateau State are to benefit from free de-worming exercise to be organized by the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC with support from the Jos branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The exercise for pupils from LEA Primary School Yelwa Zangam and LEA Primary School Naraguta in Jos North will be carried out as academic activities commence in the State this month as the CBN had made some financial presentation which would facilitate the exercise.

Speaking on the gesture in Jos, the Zonal Commanding Officer, Assistant Corp Marshall, ACM Ayobami Omiyale said, the School Health Outreach of the Command is part of their efforts in bringing up sound road users in the future; targeting primary and junior secondary schools in the zone.

He disclosed the first School Health Outreach upon his assumption of office was at “LEA Primary School, Sabon Pege in Jos-South local government area of the State where FRSC with the support of Chan Pharmaceutical limited de-wormed pupils from primary five and six while those in primary one to four could not partake in the exercise due to shortage of drugs but the pharmacy pledged to de-wormed the remaining pupils.

“Our next School Health Outreach is at the LEA Primary School, Yelwa Zangam and LEA Primary School, Naraguta in Jos North with a population of about 1,566 respectively.”

The Branch Controller of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Jos branch, Mr. Duniya Yusuf who made a presentation of N150, 000 for the exercise said the gesture is coming as “part of the promise made to the Corps to support their initiative through the individual contributions of Management and staff of the Branch towards saving the future of the younger ones in the State.”

Vanguard