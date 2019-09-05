Restaurant manager docked over N8m theft

By Onozure Dania

THE manager at a restaurant, Delta Pot Cursine, Nosa Okupoji, yesterday, appeared before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court sitting in Igbosere, for allegedly stealing N8 million from his employer.

Okupoji, 25, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and breach of peace.

The prosecutor, Godspower Ehizoba, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between December 2018 and August 2019.

He said the theft occurred between the hours of 8a.m. and 9.30p.m at 18B, Emmanuel Abimbola Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ehizoba said the defendant being the manager in charge of Delta Pot Cursine, stole the said money at the above address.

He also stated that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace, offences punishable under Sections 287 (7) and 168 (d), of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

Okupoji, pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

Magistrate M. F. Onamusi, granted him N1 million bail, with two sureties in like sum.

She said one of the sureties must be a blood relation, who must be gainfully employed.

Onamusi said the second surety must be a person at the managerial level, who will produce a statement of account of not less than three months, show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government and have their addresses verified.

The matter was adjourned to October 8 for mention.

