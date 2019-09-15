By Omeiza Ajayi

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Mr Yekini Nabena has urged the different tendencies in the Delta state chapter of the party to respect President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of Mr Bernard Okumagba as the new Managing Director-designate of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC.

Reacting to a news publication by a group in Delta state faulting Okumagba’s appointment over his alleged non-membership of the APC and being Urhobo by tribe, Nabena who spoke with journalists Sunday in Abuja revealed that some aggrieved persons within the party were responsible for the campaign of calumny against President Buhari’s choice of Mr Okumagba as NDDC boss.

“From checks, the faceless group is being sponsored by a few thoughtless and greedy power-seekers within and outside the APC fold in Delta state. The sponsors of the publication are attempting to portray members and leaders of the APC in the state as irresponsible. This is not true. Okumagba’s appointment was well received and deeply appreciated in Delta state and the entire South-South.

“As affirmed by the APC in Delta state, Mr Bernard Okumagba is a foremost member of the party in the state with Registration No: 17949553. In fact, Okumagba was one of the National Delegates that represented Warri South in two previous APC National Conventions.

“Attacking Okumagba’s appointment for being Urhobo is a devilish attempt at sowing a seed of discord among the tribally-diverse, yet peaceful people of Delta state. It should be rejected.

“The President, aside from having the sole prerogative to appoint, has undoubtedly based Okumagba’s appointment on his proven qualities as a technocrat, support and contribution for the growth of APC in Delta State and the entire South-South region.

“Since the establishment of the NDDC in 2000, the President Buhari administration has displayed a sincere commitment to train and educate the youths of the oil-rich Niger Delta regions to curb hostilities and militancy, while developing key infrastructure to promote diversification and productivity. The appointment of the new NDDC board which is subject to the confirmation of the Senate is another step in the administration’s efforts to develop the oil-rich region and should be supported.

“The development of the Niger Delta should be beyond politics and tribe. I call on our brothers and sisters in Delta State and the entire South-South to continue to support Mr President as he works to deliver the Next Level plans particularly in the Niger Delta”, the Bayelsa-born APC chieftain charged.

