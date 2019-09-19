Rep Amadi hails Ugwuanyi’s acquisition of security equipment

By Dennis Agbo – Enugu

House of Representatives member for Udi/Ezeagu federal constituency, Rep Dennis Amadi has commended the Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for acquiring security equipment for the state.

Governor Ugwuanyi recently unveiled over 100 Nigeria made utility vehicles, assorted buses, motorcycles, and other security gadgets acquired to eradicate pockets of mischief in the state.

Commending the Governor for the bold initiative, Rep Amadi said that it takes a focused Chief Executive such as Governor Ugwuanyi to prioritize the needs of his people, knowing that security of the state was of utmost priority.

He urged residents of Enugu state to always report suspected moves of insecurity around their areas, noting that security is everyone’s business.

Amadi said “I commend the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for rising up to the situational demand of the state. His infrastructural development of the state is focus-driven and now he is matching the social needs with capital development.

“I wish him God’s Providence as he tackles challenges of the state, knowing full well Enugu state is truly in the Hands of God.”

vanguard