Release of 123 Northerners: LSHA calls for caution, condemns Lagos CP’s action

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Lagos State House of Assembly, LSHA, has condemned the release of 123 Northerners by Nigerian Police who were apprehended with motorcycles by security agents while entering the state.

The condemnation was sequel to the incessant security threats recorded in the state.

Raising the issue under matter of urgent public importance, one of the lawmakers, Mr. Sanai Agunbiade representing Ikorodu 1, in his submission said, nobody knows the intention of those who entered the state with motorcycles from their town, saying it is a threat to the security of the state.

According to him, the number of vehicles on our roads keep on increasing on a daily basis including the number of children in schools. We need to take a look at the Northerners who sneak in the state at night.

Agunbiade who lamented the influx of Northerners especially the males with motorcycles into the state with cow trucks called on the Commissioner of Police, CP Zubaru Muazu, to ensure adequate security of lives and properties.

The House also called on National Assembly to review constitution in order to accommodate State Police and also reiterates the need for special status for the State.

His counterpart, Mr. Tunde Braimoh representing Kosofe 2 said governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu should enhance traffic law to caution the people who might want to act contrary to the law of the State.

In his view, Fatai Mojeed representing Ibeju Lekki 1 said, there is need to involve Vehicle Inspection Service,VIS, to commence the inspection of motorcycles that are not registered.

Also, Mr. Abiodun Tobun representing Epe 1, opined that the 123 northerners arrested and released should have been sent back with their motorcycles, saying their release was not good enough.

“They are here to constitute nuisance because they have no value to add to the development of the State”, he said.

In his reaction, the Speaker of the House, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa who corroborated the views of his colleagues, added that the budget of the state is no longer enough to cater for the people.

“The law that permits movement of people also gives power to the state to direct its affairs. Those who come in must abide to the rules and regulations. The commissioner of police should have handed over the 123 people to immigration for proper identification before their release.

The House however advised that the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to empower the Neighborhood Safety Corps to ensure security in the state.

Vanguard