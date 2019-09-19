Registration: Cooperate with NIS officials, Gov. Oyetola urges migrants

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has implored the migrants residing in the state to cooperate with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) officials for proper documentation and data capturing.

The governor made the remarks during the electronic registration of migrants at the state command of NIS on Thursday, in Osogbo.

HeE said that proper registration of migrants with NIS would not only enable government to guarantee their safety, but would also afford them the opportunity to carry out their legitimate businesses in the state.

“The e-registration exercise is a global standard exercise designed for all migrants who are 18 years and above to register with the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“The exercise will serve as a database of all foreigners,” Oyetola, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Wole Oyebamiji, said.

He added that the exercise was open to migrants and other foreigners who were ready to live in the state in peace and contribute to its socio-economic development.