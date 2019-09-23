Red Cross trains people living with disabilities on emergency

By Chinedu Adonu

The Nigerian Red Cross Society, Enugu state chapter, has trained over 40 persons living with disabilities on how to promptly respond to emergencies and first aid skills.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Vocational Rehabilitation Center, Emene, weekend, the State Training Officer, Mrs. Florence Nwafor, explained that first aid skill was vital for everyone in the society, stressing that the training was in line with the vision of the Red Cross.

“Every community has groups of people often unseen and are unable to enjoy the general benefits that are accessible to all. Such

disadvantaged groups include people with disabilities, older people, prisoners, as well as rural dwellers.

“Some of these persons are more likely to be injured or become ill suddenly or come in contact with someone in need of help.

“The aim of this training is to make first aid practice available to these people in order to make them able to provide timely and effective assistance in case of emergencies, to help reduce the damage to victims until the arrival of medical help”, Nwafor said.

In his remarks, the Principal of the school, Mr. Anthony Agu commended the Red Cross for the training and called for support from individuals and organizations.

“We appreciate the Red Cross for this skill they have impacted on us today. It will be of utmost relevance to our students and will go a long way to help us know how to take care of ourselves in emergency

situations.

“I also want to seek the support and assistance of other organizations and well meaning Nigerians. There are so many things lacking in this school because it is a vocational center.

“Our students are into tailoring, carpentry, shoe making, computer repairs and so on and we lack equipment for these and more.

We depend solely on state government provisions. They are doing their best but it is usually not enough”, the principal said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Osinachi Orji described the training as an eye-opener, saying that the knowledge garnered would be very important in their everyday activity.

Agwu stakeholders lament abandonment of constituency projects, NASS members react



“We engage in regular sports activities here and do experience periodic emergencies which most times, we do not know how to handle them.

“I believe that with the knowledge we have gotten today, we will be able to assist ourselves whenever the need arises”, he said.

Vanguard News