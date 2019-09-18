Re: Fake petition against Justice Tsoho, Ag CJ of FHC — Fani-Kayode

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has debunked a report saying that he petitioned the Acting Chief Justice of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho.

Fani-Kayode categorically stated that he had never met nor spoken to the petitioner, Lanre Amu.

Read full statement below.

RE: FAKE PETITION AGAINST JUSTICE JOHN TSOHO, THE ACTING CHIEF JUSTICE OF THE FEDERAL HIGH COURT, Fani

It has been brought to my attention that a fake report and a false story concocted by agents of destruction is in circulation.

The fake story purportedly reflects the contents of a fake petition which was supposedly written by a fake lawyer (who I have never met or spoken to by the name of Lanre Amu) on my behalf against Justice John Tsoho, the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

The petition, the story and the resport are false in their entirety and I, hereby, denounce them and those that concoted them in the strongest terms.

They did not originate from me and I did not mandate anyone to write such an absurd, damaging and defamatory story and neither did I write any petition against Justice John Tsoho.

The attachments that were attached to the story were also fake and were generated and orchestrated by the agents of falsehood.

I wish to emphasise the fact that anyone or any medium that attempts to publish or circulate such a fake and damaging story would have contravened the Laws of Defamation and would have violated the provisions of the Cyber Crime Law and I will not hesitate to exercise my lawful and legitimate rights in a court of law in order to protect my name and reputation.

For the purposes of emphasis and clarity permit me to reiterate my position.

1. I have not written any petition against Justice John Tsoho, the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, to the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Commitee Against Corruption or any other commitee or agency.

2. I have not authorised or directed any lawyer to write any petition against Justice John Tsoho, the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, to the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Commitee Against Corruption or any other commitee or agency.

3. I do not know, have never heard of and have never spoken to Mr. Lanre Amu who is allegedly the author of the petition and who falsely claims to be acting on my behalf. The claims in the petition and the attachments that were sent with it are fake and false.

4. Mr Lanre Amu, if such a person truly exists, is a liar, a merchant of deceit, a bearer of falsehood, a degenerate malefactor and a criminal who is working for some evil forces that appear to be hell bent on using my name to effect their evil agenda.

5. I have no knowledge of who these people are but I have directed my lawyer, Mr Ahmed Raji SAN, to write to Professor Itse Sagay and his commitee to inform them that no such petition emanated from me or any of my agents.

6. I have also asked them to report this matter to the appropiate security and intelligence agencies to investigate and to bring those behind this dangerous, damaging, criminal and libellous course of action to justice.

CHIEF FEMI FANI-KAYODE.

Vanguard