Re Edo: The Story of Alice in Wonderland

By Isaiah Osifo

It is unfair that Tonnie Iredia is using his column in Vanguard to justify the maladministration of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State with the wrongs of his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole.

I have never come across any traditional or societal setting where you justify the evil of a man with the previous evils of men.

It’s Godwin Obaseki, and not Adams Oshiomhole, that any patriotic Benin man should ask about his objectives as governor of Edo State.

Tonnie Iredia has links to Isi clan, just like me and Godwin Obaseki. It may interest Iredia to know that Oshiomhole is not the cause of the refusal of Obaseki to visit his community in almost three years as governor.

In Isi, it is not proper not to visit your community if you are really successful in your chosen career.

I can’t understand why a performing governor will abandon his home, or has he terminated his links with Ike -Nisi?

Ambrose Alli was visiting Emado -Ekpoma, regularly when he was the governor of defunct Bendel State and he transformed Ekpoma from a rural community to an urban center in four years.

Lucky Igbinedion, though his political base is Oredo LGA, was a regular face in Okada, his father’s community, and Usen, his mother’s community. He established a polytechnic in Usen and influenced the NYSC orientation camp to Okada.

Prof Oserheimen Osunbor spent virtually all his weekend in Iruekpen. In his short period as governor of Edo State, he transformed Ambrose Alli University and turned Iruekpen to a busy town.

Oshiomhole was regular at Iyamoh and transformed the small village to a busy city.

The Obaseki administration is an aberration to many Benin people and the noise and insults of his sycophants will not stop many questions that will be asked including his reasons not to inform his fellow Benin brothers that were elected into the House of Assembly of the date and time of inauguration.

He has not provided answer to why he sat in government House to host a delegation for the endorsement of Oshiomhole against the aspiration of his senior Benin brother, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, for the National Chairman of APC.

He has not told Benins why he dismissed a successful Benin man, the provost of College of School of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi, Dr. Obasogie, and the entire Benin/Edo people lecturing/working in an institution that was already graduating HND qualification, and recognized by NYSC before Obaseki was elected as governor. His praise singers and lawyers among them have not advised him to obey the judgement of the Industrial Court that reinstated the sacked Provost and the staff of the school. What manner of a governor will violate a court judgement in a democracy, and what manner of a lawyer will sing the praise of a lawless governor?

He has not told Benin people why he closed down the former College of Education, Ekiadolor, an institution that was creating employment and boosting economic activities for Ekiadolor/Benin community. And you are blaming Oshiomhole for establishing a university in his community.

It is Obaseki, and not Adams Oshiomhole, who will answer these and many other questions at the appropriate time.

The praise-singers of Obaseki should know the implications and the inevitable outcome of dictatorship.

The elements are characterized with short – term personal desire of the aspiring dictator, the instrument is undefined sentiment and the aspiring dictator has no means or the apparatus of the state to elevate into a full blown long-term dictatorship.

It is a guarantee that the dictator will abandon his spurious agenda and quickly deny his praise-singers for his personal interest.

If we can de-emphasize our partisan and personal interest, it will be better for us and the future of our society.

Osifo is Co-ordinator, Nigeria Grassroots Patriots

Vanguard