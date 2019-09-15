Qur’anic recitation relieves stress, anxiety, cures hypertension ―Cleric

Ustaz Idris Ibrahim, an Islamic cleric based in Kirikasamma Local Government Area, Jigawa, on Saturday enjoined Muslims to always read the Holy Qur’an as protection against evils.

Ibrahim stated this in Kirikasamma during the closing of the 34th edition of Qur’anic recitation competition in the area.

According to him, the Qur’an trains the mind; sharpens the intellect and cures psychological and physiological problems.

“The Glorious Qur’an is the solution to the problems of mankind.

“It does not only relieves stress and anxiety, but it also cures hypertension, mental illnesses, among others,“he said.

Ibrahim, who is the Chief Judge of the competition, also urged Muslims to strive to memorize the content of the Holy Book and always study its commentary.

Alhaji Bulama Kaku-Marma, the Education Secretary in the area, urged parents to closely monitor their wards and ensure they were morally upright.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Umar Abubakar came first in memorizing 60 chapters of the Qur’an.

Other winners included Idris Ali who took the first position in the 40 chapters memorisation category, while Rumasa’u Abubakar came first in the female category.

The winners were presented with cash and other prizes.

