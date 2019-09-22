Queen Moremi decries beauty contest in primary and secondary schools

Current holder of Queen Moremi Ajasoro beauty pageant, 20-year-old Oreoluwa Toluhi, has frowned at primary and secondary schools organising beauty pageants, saying it will cause academic distraction in the children.

Toluhi spoke exclusively with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

According to the student of the Obafemi Awolowo University ( OAU) in Ile Ife, such trend is gradually creeping into private primary and secondary schools in the country.

Toluhi, whose pet project is promoting female and children entrepreneurs, said that such a trend should be stopped as pageantry should be left for matured girls that had attained 18 years and above.

“Beauty contest should be practised only at the higher schools of learning and not at the primary and secondary school levels, which some private schools are gradually introducing.

“I totally condemn it and declare that such practice should not be encouraged because these children will begin to nurse beauty and fashion in their minds instead if focusing on their studies.

” This will. absolutely, cause distraction and set backs for them from their academic pursuits and such will not help them at all, ” she said.

The fashion enthusiast and model, therefore, urged the Educational Management Boards to adopt proactive measures to checkmate such practices.

She noted that at primary and secondary school stage of their academics, their focus should be on building good academic foundation that would prepare them for higher institutions.

She said that beauty contest required contestants’ time and commitment, as they were expected to be present for auditions and camping.

“Participating in a beauty contest at the early stage of their lives will not add any value to them but will rather lead them to extraordinary lifestyles,” Adedamola said.

She said that students attention should be channelled toward academic competitions such as debates, quiz competitions, cultural promotions and talent hunts.

According to her, such academic competitions will improve and boost children’s academic performance and pursuit in life rather than beauty contest.

NAN reports that Queen Toluhi succeeded Shola Shittu, who was crowned by the maiden Queen, Miss Blessing Animasaun.

NAN also reports that Queen Moremi Ajasoro ( QMA) beauty pageant was instituted by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the show us being organised by the House of Oduduwa Foundation.

Moremi was a beautiful and brave legendary woman in Ile Ife, who fought the cause of her people to discover the strength of their enemies by sacrificing her only son to Esimirin River.

In 2016, the Ooni of Ife, through the House of Oduduwa Foundation, commissioned Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, his cultural ambassador, to organise young girls into a cultural and intellectual promotion.

In 2017, Oba Ogunwusi, in appreciation of the legendary queen, erected the statue of the legendary Moremi Ajasoro in the palace, which is the tallest in Nigeria, and fourth in Africa.

