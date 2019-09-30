Pulisic displeased with lack of game time under Lampard

By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea’s only signing heading into this season, Christian Pulisic seems to have had enough with the treatment he is getting under coach Frank Lampard and he is not hiding his feelings.

“Yeah, of course, it is very frustrating, but I will continue to work my hardest because I want to play,” Pulisic told Pro Soccer Talk after missing out on Chelsea’s 2-0 home win over Brighton on Saturday.

The likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi who just returned from an injury lay-off, Mateo Kovacic and Michy Batshuayi were all chosen ahead of the American to replace the players who started the Brighton match.





Pulisic who has recently celebrated his 21st birthday was also asked whether Lampard explains his reasons for preferring other players.

“Not so much,” Pulisic replied. “He said to keep working and I have to improve myself in training and try to get back in the line-up.”

Out of the last five Chelsea fixtures, Pulisic played only once – in the Carabao Cup third-round tie against Grimsby Town where he managed to register an assist.

The American joined Chelsea from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund for £57.6m after catching the eyes of the London side, helping the German side to a second-place finish in the process.

Chelsea’s next game is an away Champions League tie against Lille on Wednesday.

