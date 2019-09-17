Provost laments infrastructural deficit, poor funding in Ekiti College

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

The new Provost of the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Prof. Olufemi Adeoluwa has lamented infrastructural deficit and poor academic culture, facing the 42-year-old Institution.

He also identified funding as one of the challenges confronting the institution.

Prof. Adeoluwa who revealed this during his inauguration as the 9th substantive provost of the College, said those shortcomings have affected it in fulfilling the stated vision of the Institution.

He urged the state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi to make more funds available to the college.

Prof. Adeoluwa while soliciting the support of all stakeholders, revealed that he would welcome initiatives and workable ideas geared towards the accelerated progress of the college.

” As it is today, the college is faced with a lot of challenges which threaten the further fulfillment of its vision. These include inadequate funding and infrastructure, poor academic culture, lack of cutting-edge research and unattractive environment. These challenges are however not insuperable.

“I, therefore, trust God that with the backing of the Governing Council headed by a God-fearing veteran administrator and the support of staff and students, this college will soon be repositioned to fulfill its mandate,” he said.

The Chairman Governing Council of the college, Chief Afolabi Ojuawo noted that college would be expecting a lot of reforms from the new provost in a bid to take the institution to a higher level.

Chief Ojuawo advised the government to set out motions that would turn the college to degrees awarding institution after over 42 years of its existence.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Tertiary Institution, Dr.Sikiru Eniola applauded the governor for placing merit above other things in approving the appointment of the new provost for the college

He disclosed that the state government is drawing partnership with donor agencies in and outside the country in the area of funding for the education sector in the state.