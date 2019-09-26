Provost laments infrastructural deficit, poor funding in Ekiti College

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The new Provost of the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Prof. Olufemi Adeoluwa, has lamented the challenges of infrastructural deficit and poor academic culture facing the 42 year-old Institution.

He also identified funding as another big challenge confronting the institution.

Prof. Adeoluwa who said this during his inauguration as the 9th substantive provost of the College, said those shortcomings had affected the institution in fulfilling its vision.

He urged the State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi to make more funds available to the College.

Adeoluwa while soliciting the support of all stakeholders, said he would welcome initiatives and workable ideas geared towards accelerating the progress of the College.

“As it is today ,the College is faced with a lot of challenges which threaten the further fulfilment of its vision. These include inadequate funding and infrastructure, poor academic culture, lack of cutting-edge research and unattractive environment. These challenges are however not unsurmountable.

“I therefore trust God that with the backing of the Governing Council headed by a God-fearing veteran administrator and the support of staff and students, this College will soon be repositioned to fulfill its mandate,” he said.

The Chairman, Governing Council of the College, Chief Afolabi Ojuawo, noted that the College would be expecting a lot of reforms from the new provost in the bid to take the institution to higher level.

Chief Ojuawo advised the state government to take steps that would turn the College to a degree-awarding institution after over 42 years of its existence.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Tertiary Institution, Dr. Sikiru Eniola, applauded the governor for placing merit above other things in approving the appointment of the new provost for the College.

Vanguard