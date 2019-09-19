Proprietors to Govt: Improve economy for parents to pay us

By Faith Ime Udoh

Private school owners have appealed to the government to take steps that will improve the economy and boost the purchasing power of the citizens.

A cross section of school owners who spoke to Vanguard, said the poor economic situation in the country is telling on their business, as many parents and guardians are now finding it difficult to pay their wards’ school fees.

The school proprietors, who cut across many locations in Lagos, added that the inability of parents to pay their children’s fees is increasing the number of out-of-school children in the country, as the existing public schools cannot accommodate all.

Mrs Kelechi Okafor of Nodos International School, noted that if not for the ingenuity of school owners, many would have closed down by now.

She added that while school owners had evolved plans to make payment of fees convenient for parents, people losing their jobs daily was compounding the problem.

Mrs Fatima Eze of Gainsville Children Academy, noted that poor payment of fees was hindering the growth of private schools, as many basic things would still be purchased with or without payment of fees by parents. She charged the government to also see private school owners as partners in the delivery of quality education to Nigerian children.

Mrs Amella Agulanna of Rock Foundation Montessori Children School called on the government to hasten work on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, saying heavy trucks were now passing through inner streets and putting the lives of pupils and people in danger.

She noted that many school proprietors were ready to empathise with parents concerning the current economic situation in the country, but that some were in the habit of jumping from one school to the other because of debts they owe.

Vanguard