Prof Okebukola lists conditions for attainment of quality education

Prof. Peter Okebukola, a former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Comission (NUC), says greater attention to teacher’s preparation, happiness and welfare, will ultimately translate to good quality education in the country.

Okebukola said this in an interview with Newsmen on the sidelines of the Lagos State University (LASU) Faculty of Education 2019 Distinguished Lecture series.

The lecture, which had as its theme: “Teachers Preparation For Nigerian Schools : Adequacy, Effectiveness And Impact,’’ was delivered by Prof. Ruqayyatu Rufa’i, a former Minister of Education.

Okebukola said that the government needed to improve on teachers’ conditions of service, so that those with the passion and willingness to apply for teaching jobs would have fulfilled chosen careers.

The former NUC boss said once government fulfilled the standards raised above, it could then also raise the standards and requirements for the recruitment of teachers.

“When you provide incentives for teaching professionals and improve the preparation of teachers, then we are assured that the glorious days would be restored,’’ he said.

According to him, data has indicated that teachers in Nigeria are not as effective and impactful in delivering the curriculum as expected.

Okebukola revealed that due to a host of reasons such as the preparation of teachers, incentives for them to be happy to deliver the curriculum and the quality of people recruited to teach have been compromised.

“Unfortunately, we have a preponderance of teachers who are ill- prepared but unhappy to be there and do feel somehow compelled to do the job,’’ he said.

The Don explained that research had shown that a third of the variables behind the good performance of students was the quality of teachers.

Okebukola, however, noted that “even if you have the best equipment and laboratories in the world, if the teachers’ factor is not good, then a third of the performance will not be good.’’

Vanguard