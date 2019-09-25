By Tolulope Abereoje

Nollywood actress, Tayo Sobola, popularly known as Sotayo Gaga, recently accused her male colleagues, Saidi Balogun and Mustipha Sholagbade, of introducing her to an alleged fraudster who duped some of her contacts of some money.

Making this startling revelation on her Instagram page, Sotayo claims the duo introduced her to a man she identified as Idris Bello, few months ago who allegedly collected the huge sum of N4.7 million from some of her contacts with a promise to facilitate their trips to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj.

She further explained that she has tried to get in touch with the said Idris to no avail, just as Balogun has refused to talk her since then, as the former is now on the run.





“Months ago, I was approached by @saidibalogun and @mustiphasholagbade to join them for the Hajj/Mecca, sponsored by one name Idris. There was a plan to make me an ambassador for his company which I refused immediately. After much questioning @saidibalogun and @mustiphasholagbade, they assured me that they know him well and he’s not a scammer. Then I accepted the offer of travelling with them to Hajj. Now, I was sent a flier to post on my page which is supposed to be the proper procedure to be taken. Now, to cut long story short, this guy took money from some of my contacts and since then, he has neither called anyone nor picked up calls or refunded the money he collected from them. He’s nowhere to be found. Mr. @saidibalogun, I have been calling and sending messages to you in the last few months. Please and please, kindly provide this guy you claim to have known him for ages.”

“He needs to refund the money he took from my contacts. I have tried my best to keep this off the internet. This will be my first move, don’t test my patience. For better understanding, I’m not in any way fighting Mr. Saheed Balogun. I’m just asking for him to please help me speak to his contact, Mr. Idris Bello that he introduced to me and Mustapha Sholagbade to refund the money he took from my followers or produce him in person. The country is not smiling. 4.7m is not a joke,” she wrote.

VANGUARD