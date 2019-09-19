Priyanka Chopra embraces androgynous chic in striped trouser

Priyanka Chopra was suited and booted in black and grey pinstriped co-ords as she lead the stars at the Vogue Japan 20th anniversary party on Wednesday.

The Bollywood superstar, 37, looked sensational in the trouser suit with a pinstripe print as she arrived at the party in Milan in the midst of the city’s Fashion Week.

Priyanka lead the glamorous arrivals for the anniversary celebration, which saw fellow models Irina Shayk and Sabrina Elba in attendance, MailOnline reported.

Priyanka opted against the glamorous gown for the occasion by wearing a black reflective blazer with a silver pinstriped print.

The superstar teamed the co-ords with a matching shirt, which a statement silver necktie to complete the outfit.

Priyanka styled her raven tresses into glossy curls and added some extra colour with a statement red lip as she headed into the anniversary party, the MailOnline report noted.

It comes after the Indian bombshell took to social media to wish her husband Nick Jonas a happy 27th birthday on Monday.

Model Irina Shayk, 33, also put on a daring display in a Versace-esque gold and black printed shirt teamed with a skintight black mini skirt.

The Russian model put on a daring display as she teamed the printed shirt with contrasting leopard print boots and a branded clutch bag.

Irina has had a busy fashion month so far, walking for British brand Burberry in London and the likes of Oscar de la Renta and Brandon Maxwell in New York the week prior.

Vanguard Nigeria News.