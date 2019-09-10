Presidential Amnesty: Ignore those against Otuaro’s choice, Group tells Buhari

By Prince Okafor

Egbema Peace and Security Group, EPSG, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reject ill-motivated statement against Chief Dennis Otuaro’s choice as the coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

This is coming against the backdrop of last Friday petition by a Pressure Group, Niger Delta Force, calling on the President not to go ahead and appoint Otuaro, who is the Delta State’s deputy governor’s brother and a personal assistant to ex-warlord, Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo) as the new coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The group said: “Mr. President, it has become imperative to draw your attention to the untoward activities by some officials in your government whose selfish interests were undermining your integrity and fight against corruption. And we urge you to be wary of Otuaro.”

However, in a statement signed by EPSG, Coordinator, Mr Kari Ebipade, it stated that, “While it is utterly unnecessary to respond to such baseless statements actuated by malice we make bold to state that Otuaro is and remains the best hand needed to give the office the required managerial expertise in furtherance of the federal government’s peace and developmental plans for the volatile Niger Delta region.

“The only way to change the storyline of leadership malaise is by appointing an experienced hand who is abreast with the region, and enjoys the collaborative relationship with the major stakeholders of the region.

“It is on this note that we restate our unmitigated resolve to join the call for Otuaro to be considered for the job. Otuaro who has lived all his life in the Niger Delta possesses the skill, intelligence and proficiency needed to revamp the programme towards the achievement of the ideology upon which the program was initiated.

“Otuaro’s choice has no match or parallel in every facet in terms of general acceptability, intelligence, mastery of the Niger Delta region, academic qualification, amongst others. He is a major character that the Federal Government, stakeholders and the entire Niger Delta region urgently needs to steer the leadership of the program to its desired destination.

“We therefore appeal to the Federal Government to reject the ill-motivated statement against Otuaro sponsored by faceless and slanderous elements that derive pleasure in the under-development of the Niger Delta region.

“We urge the Federal Government never to give these traducers any opportunity to interfere with the current state of peace in the region. Their denigrating smears against Otuaro are borne out of fear that with his emergence as the amnesty boss, there will be no leeway from which they could attempt to sabotage peace in the region,” the statement added.

