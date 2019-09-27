Prepare to withstand the changing world,Dabiri tells Nigerian youths

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has tasked Nigerian youth to prepare themselves to withstand future challenges.

Dabiri-Erewa, who said the future was approaching with so much challenges,said unless the youth brace up adequately,they would be left behind in work challenge.

Speaking weekend, in Abuja,during her keynote address at the Young Leaders’ Assembly, organised by the Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association, Nigerian chapter,with the theme “Future of Work”, Dabiri-Erewa, insisted that the youth must “rise up to the challenge of work demands of today, and develop themselves for the future.”

Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa, who opined that the youths were a crucial segment of the nation’s development, noted that their contributions were highly needed in the nation’s building.

While renewing the federal government’s emphasis on youth development as a catalyst for growth in line with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, which she notes,”Nigeria is fully subscribed to”, Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa also challenged youth to get themselves actively involved in national development.

"The youth of our beloved country must rise up to the challenge of the work demands of today, and develop themselves for the future.

"You may want to ask. when then is the future? May I declare to you that the future of work is now and rapid action is needed for the youth to meet the challenges of the changing world of work,"she said, noting that "the magnitude of potentials in Nigerian youths is so enormous that it distinguishes them wherever they are within and outside the country." According to her,"The drive, energy, tenacity, and enthusiasm are an advantage which has to be guided and utilized the right way. " "These will surely ensure rapid national development. After all, people can only exercise their full potential when they are young and energetic," she added, citing Facebook Founder, Mark Zuckerberg, as a living example of a young person that has changed the world through what she referred to as "revolutionary thought." Hear her: "Youth is that period in which revolutionary thoughts spring to mind and these thoughts shape the world we live in.

“Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, is a living example. At 28 years, he had a revolutionary thought and he exercised his thought and look, how he has changed the world today through his invention.”

According to her, “The choice of the theme for this Summit: “Future of Work” could not have been apter at this period of a renewed emphasis on youth development as a catalyst for growth, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Notions for which Nigeria is fully subscribed to.”

“Youth involvement in national development is a must. In fact, youths play one of the most essential roles in nation-building.

“Young people are not only the leaders of tomorrow but also the partners of today. They are social actors of change and progress. You are c crucial segment of our nation’s development. Your contribution, therefore, is highly needed. In other words. you are at the center of nation-building,” she further said.