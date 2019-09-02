Port Harcourt refinery to commence facility rehabilitation

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Management of Port Harcourt Refining Company, PHRC, has announced that it has concluded plans to commence total rehabilitation of its facility to meet international standard and the need of the nation.

PHRC also promised its host communities that it would involve them in the rehabilitation process when it commences.

The Managing Director of Port Harcourt Refining Company, PHRC, Engr. Abba disclosed this during the graduation of the 3rd batch of PHRC Sponsored Youth Empowerment and Skills Acquisition Programme, YESAP, for youths of its host communities.

Bukar stated that the planned rehabilitation would enable the refinery function optimally.

He said: “I wish to assure you that the Host communities will be carried along as we progress with the different phases of our planned rehabilitation. We would ensure that what is due to the community gets to them and that those who have skills use the opportunity as a springboard to launch their careers.”

Bukar said over 80 youths from its host communities were trained in different skills, adding that it is making efforts to sustain the peace it has enjoyed in the area of its operations.

He said the benefiting youths from Eleme and Okrika local government areas of Rivers State were within 6 months trained in welding and fabrication; Information and Communication Technology (ICT); catering; Agricultural vocational (Poultry and fish farming); Hairdressing; Fashion and designing; and interlocking/molding.

He said: “As a company, we are committed to maintaining a cordial relationship with our host communities whom we see as part and parcel of our success story. I, therefore, commend the efforts made so far by all segments of the host communities to maintain cordiality and peace, which is a sine qua non for development and economic growth.

“I charge our host communities to continue on the part of peace and negotiation using the Joint Community Relations committee (JCRC) platform to resolve whatever differences or issues that may arise in the course of our continuing relationship.”