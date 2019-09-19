Polo Stallion Star Pageant and Awards held in Dubai, honours Sheikh Al-Maktoum

By Chris Onuoha

The annual global Miss Polo International 2019 has held in the city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates with a queen emerging.

The annual global beauty pageant based on the platform of Polo sport is aimed to empower beauty queens from all around the globe to promote the game of polo and more importantly to carry out charitable acts in the area of education for people living in the world’s toughest places.

The 2019 edition has made history as the first ever coronation pageant to hold in the breathtaking city of Dubai, UAE. The pageant brought together 23 Contestants from 4 continents – Africa, Asia, Americas, Europe, and in addition, world class Judges, renown Industry Pageant Consultants, Corporate Sponsors/Partners and of course a handfull of top media houses within and outside the host region.

The glitzy affair hosted at the Dubai’s famous and prestigious Musichall, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai that featured the best of choreography, music and a few competitive activities by the Contestants. The jury panel consisted Emi Irene; Sushmita Dewanji; Rahma Himid; Pawee Ventura and Nigeria’ Nollywood star, Regina Daniels.

Dewanti Kumala, Miss Polo Indonesia was announced as the winner of the coveted title, Miss Polo International 2019, which was the unanimous decision of the judges. Ayrra Averilla, representing the Philippines emerged as the first runner up while Sandra Zamaityte from Turkey was the Second Runner Up. Rounding up the Top 5 are Miss Nigeria, Precious Okoye and Miss Thailand Cat Atitiya

Interestingly the glamorous night also witnessed Polo International Event’s annual Polo Stallion Star Awards. The Awards project honours the very best and most outstanding individuals in the Polo sport and also the brave people who support and provide access to quality education. The Awardees of 2019 were, His Highness, Sheikh Juma Bin Ahmed Bin Juma Al-Maktoum; His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the former vice-president of Nigeria; Mohammed Kahlaf Al Habtoor, Vice-Chairman and CEO of the Al Habtoor Group; Senator Prince Ned Nwoko, Nigerian Lawyer, Politician and Businessman and a few others.

The history-making Miss Polo International and Polo Stallion Star Awards are both Trademarks and projects exclusive to Polo International Events Limited which is the brain child of Mrs. Ibife Alufohai, a young Nigerian business woman, a former beauty queen and an ardent philanthropist.

Vanguard