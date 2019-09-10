Politics of progressives beneficial to Ondo State, says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, says the hope of the people is usually rekindled when progressives hold sway in the state.

Mr Ade Adetimehin, the state chairman of APC said this in Akure, on Tuesday, when he received the state leaders of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), who paid him a courtesy visit.

Adetimehin said available indices showed that ‘the state benefits, particularly in infrastructural and industrial developments whenever the progressives are in the saddle’.

“Ondo State is the home of progressives; and we usually experience peace and rapid development when the progressives are in power.

“This much has been confirmed by the level of the infrastructures built by the current administration within a short time.

“The industrial hub in Ore can only be dreamt of by the non-progressives,” he said.

Adetimehin said that the current APC-led government was committed to the welfare of the people.

“We will not let down the people that freely gave us the mandate to serve them,” he added.

The chairman challenged the women journalists to sensitise, and encourage women to drop their cold attitude to politics, and participate in large numbers in future elections.

Adetimehin noted that the party had policies that support women participation in the electoral process, and urged womenfolk to take advantage of this to increase their numbers and stakes.

Earlier, Mrs Doris Olumoko, the state chairperson of NAWOJ, urged the party to concede the running mate slot to a female member of the party in 2020 governorship election.

“We won’t sit idle during the forthcoming governorship election; we will participate and make our contributions felt,” Olumoko said. (NAN)

Vanguard