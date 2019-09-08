Politicians fuel religious Crises in Nigeria — Sultan

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar yesterday came down hard on politicians accusing them of fueling religious unrest across the country.

According to him, the political class are to be blamed “for using their selfish ambition to fuel religious suspicious and create religious unrest in the country.

He said this at Saint David’s Cathedral in Akure the Ondo state capital during a meeting with religious leaders under Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).

The Head of the Muslim sect is in the state on a two-day official visit and being hosted by the Deji of Akure land, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi.

Alhaji Abubakar, therefore, advised “Nigerians to shun politicians and important personalities who are politicising religions and creating tension across the country.

According to him “the Bible and Quran do not belong to any political party.

Speaking on the controversy trailing the alleged demolition of a mosque in Port-Harcourt by the Rivers state government, Alhaji Abubakar said that the “Nigerian Inter-Religious Council at the national level is already handling the issue for an amicable resolution.

Also read:

He noted that “nobody should claim to love God without loving his or her neighbours who are Muslims and Christians.

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo said that the historic visit by the Sultan was to foster religious harmony in the state.

The meeting was attended by both Christians and Muslims leaders.

The Christian Association of Nigeria CAN was led by their state Chairman, Reverend John Ayo Oladapo while the Muslims were led by the state chairman, league of imams and alfas, Alhaji Ahmed Aladesawe.

Alhaji Abubakar had earlier inaugurated the newly constructed mosque at the Deji’s Palace.

Meanwhile, the will today deliver the Akure, Ondo State’s 2019 yearly Ulefunta Public Lecture.

This year’s lecture which is the second edition will hold at the Main Auditorium of the Federal University of Technology, Akure

According to the chairman of the Organizing Committee Prince Adebisi Adeniyi, the lecture is entitled “Our diversity a divine gift and blessing untapped: wrong path trod and way to peace.

Explaining the Ulefunta Festival, the chairman said ” it is the brainchild of the Akure monarch, the Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi who began a process of bringing Akure’s culture into modern remembrance, one of which is the traditional period of leave of the Akure king called Ulefunta which is now celebrated to impart its lessons on the modern world.

Adeniyi said ” The Lecture, which will be chaired by the renowned entrepreneur, Chief Michael Ade Ojo, will also have the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, as the Special Guest of Honour and will be attended by prominent traditional rulers, religious leaders, opinion leaders, community leaders, youths and students.

Recall, that the 2018 edition of the Public Lecture was delivered by the current Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah.

Vanguard