The Benue State Police Command said on Thursday it has uncovered secret graves with nine corpses in Gbatse village, Ushongo Local Government Area of the state.

The Command said the victims were suspected to have been killed by criminals in the area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Catherine Anene, disclosed this in Makurdi, the state capital.

Anene said one suspect has been arrested, adding that ” as soon as we have concluded interrogating him, we will give out the full information”.

The suspect, a gang leader of kidnap and armed robbery syndicate, was arrested following a tip-off by members of the community. (NAN)

