Police seek media support in fighting banditry in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command on Tuesday sought for support of the media in its ongoing fight against banditry and other forms of crime in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, made the appeal when he hosted members of the Sokoto State Working Committee of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on a courtesy visit to the police headquarters.

According to Kaoje, any organization, whether public or private must work with journalists to succeed.

“Generally speaking, any organ, whether governmental or non – governmental that failed to use journalists, is bound to crash,” he said.

The Commissioner urged media practitioners in the state to act according to the ethics and norms of the journalism profession.

Kaoje expressed the need for journalists to respect the laws of the land while thanking members of the committee for the visit, saying “it is apt and long overdue”.

Earlier, the state NUJ Chairman, Malam Isa Shuni commended the police for the sustained efforts to maintain peace in Sokoto State.

Shuni called for concerted efforts to rid the state of banditry and other forms of crimes while assuring the command of the council’s support in its activities.

Vanguard