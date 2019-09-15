Police rescue suspected ritualist from angry mob in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

Operatives of Enugu State Police Command, Ogui Division, on weekend rescued a young man, Mr Anayo who was accused of stealing another’s manhood, from an angry mob in Obiagu, Ogui New Layout, Enugu.

The angry mob already has a tire hung around the suspect’s neck and were about to set him ablaze when the police arrived at the scene of the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, “before the arrival of the Police, the angry mob had beaten the suspected ritualist, Mr Anayo who was deformed till he was weak. They then hung a tire on his neck and were about to set him ablaze before the Police came to his rescue.

While narrating his ordeal in the hands of the suspected ritualist, the victim who was identified as Sunday Ebubechukwu from Obiagu axis, said he had offered help to the suspect but he discovered that his genitals were missing.

“I was walking down the street when he met me and asked me to direct him to the Saloon Hotel. After that, he extended a handshake in appreciation and my manhood disappeared. My instinct was drawn to it immediately, so I started shouting.

“I don’t know how he managed to do it but immediately after the handshake, I had the feeling that something happened to me and I couldn’t find my manhood again”, he said.

Confirming the incidence, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amarizu, said that the victim claimed that his penis was no longer working. He said that such claims can only be verified through a medical examination.

“We are trying to see if the claim made by the man is reliable or not because the man is claiming that the penis is week or that it is no longer working but we need medical proof to that.

“We are trying to unravel the mystery surrounding an alleged complaint of the feeling of weakness of a male genital organ of a man shortly after his handshake with a man. We have commenced an investigation into the situation”, he said.

Vanguard.