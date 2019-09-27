Police rescue over 300 ‘abused’ students from Kaduna Islamic school

The Kaduna State Police Command said on Friday that more than 300 male students have been rescued from an Islamic boarding school where many had been tortured and sexually abused

The Command’s Spokesman, Yakubu Sabo, said police operatives raided a building in the Rigasa area city on Thursday where the “victims including adults and minors were kept in the most debasing and inhuman conditions in the name of teaching them the Koran and reforming them.”

“We found around 100 students including children as young as nine, in chains stuffed in a small room all in the name of reforming them and making them responsible persons,”

The school which has been operating for a decade, enrolled students brought by their families to learn the Koran and be rehabilitated from drug abuse and other illnesses, police said.

The proprietor of the school and six staff were arrested during the raid.

“Many of the rescued students bore scars on their backs and serious injuries,” the police spokesman added (AFP)

Vanguard News