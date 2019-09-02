Breaking: Police repel bandits attack on Katsina village

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – The Katsina State Police Command on Monday says it has succeeded in repelling an attack launched by armed bandits on Tashar Kadanya village, Batsari local government area of Katsina State.

The command said it engaged the bandits in a gun duel leading to the hoodlums running for their lives.

The spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah who confirmed this in a press statement issued to newsmen in the state on Monday, said no life was lost as it chased the bandits out of the village.

SP Isah said, “Today (Monday) 2/09/2019 at about 03:00hrs, bandits in their numbers attacked Tashar Kadanya village, Batsari LGA of Katsina state.

“DPO Batsari led Operation Puff Adder to the scene and arrived timely. They engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and chased them out of the village.

“Ten rustled cows were recovered from the bandits. No injury or loss of life. The community is safe.

“Patrols around other villages is vigorously intensified to proactively prevent any untoward situation,” SP Isah said.

