Police recruitment crisis: Buhari wades into IGP, PSC Boss rift 

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday waded into the crisis rocking the recruitment of 10,000 police constable.

There have been disagreement between the Nigeria Police Force, and the Police Service Commission, PSC, over the supervision of the recruitment process.

Briefing State House correspondents after submitting the 2018 Annual Report of the PSC, the Commission’s Chairman and former Inspector General of Police, IGP Musiliu Smith said the disagreement on the recruitment was discussed at the meeting with President Buhari.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents after the meeting that had in attendance, the current IGP, Adamu Mohammed, on whether the crisis in the recent Police recruitment was discussed at the meeting, Smith responded on the affirmative.

He said: “Yes it was. We took the opportunity to brief Mr President and I’m sure his lieutenants are taking care of it.”

Details later…

Vanguard