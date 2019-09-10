Police question mother for subjecting seven children to one month fast

Rescue dying children

* God directed me to use my children as first converts- Mother

By Evelyn Usman

Seven frail looking children, among them a five-year old, whose mother subjected them to a compulsory one month fast, were rescued by the policemen attached to Shaha division in lagos, yesterday.

As at time of writing this report, their mother was being interrogated while plans were being made to transfer the malnourished children to the Ministry of Social Welfare.

Vanguard gathered that mother of the children, Coroline Emezie, approached owner of a vacant shop , to allow her and her children stay there for two weeks. However, after the agreed date of exit, Emezie, told owner of the shop that God instructed her to use there as a worship centre.

On closer observation, owner of the shop noticed that the children were unusually. Upon enquiry, she said, “ At first she told me they were stranded. But when I asked her why she had not left after two weeks, she said had an instruction from God to use my shop as a church and that her children would be her first coverts. She also told me that she and her children were fasting for a month. But some of the children, especially the youngest that is five years old kept crying for food. I had to inform other residents because I was afraid something bad could happen”.

Youths in the area were said to have forcefully ejected the woman and her frail looking children out. In the process, a police patrol team from Shasha sighted the crowd and took the family of eight to the station.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Elkana Bala, said the children had been fed and were undergoing medication as plans to transfer them to the ministry of social welfare went on.

Vanguard