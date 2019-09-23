Police officer involved in extortion won’t be spared ― Muazu

By Esther Onyegbula

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Zubairu Muazu, yesterday, said that henceforth, any officer involved in extortion of any kind will not be spared.

Muazu made this known while briefing the press on the achievement of the command during the last one month at the Police officers mess, Ikeja Lagos.

According to Muazu, any police officer who are found wanting in the area of extortion will be brought to book. “For quite some time, we have done so much in ensuring the arrest and investigation of our officers who engage in extortion.”

ALSO READ:

He charged Lagosians to report erring policemen to the command assuring that the command will not relent in ensuring that police officers who are found wanting in this regard are brought to book.

Giving a break down of the achievement of the command in the last one month, the police boss said the Command arrested forty armed robbery suspects, twenty-nine suspects for cultism, and 19 suspects for murder. He said that 19 firearms and 51 rounds of live ammunition were recovered, while 31 armed robbery attempts were foiled.

“This is through the distress calls we received and the prompt responses of our officers.

Let me, therefore; use this medium to appreciate Lagosians for their support to the command in terms of providing us with credible information on criminal activities. Together, we will continue to make Lagos state safe for everyone.

Commenting on last weekend clash between cultists at Itire and Illasa areas of Lagos, Muazu said: “the clashes erupted early in the morning, the incident began from a brothel which also serves as a drinking bar and two rival cult members fought over a woman, which escalated into a free by the rival cult groups.

“However, 10 suspects have been arrested and arms and ammunition were recovered over that incident. Right now, a combined team of anti-cultism, special anti-robbery teams are patrolling those areas to forestall any further re-occurrence of such incidence.

Lagos State has witnessed a huge reduction in violent crimes over the last few months. This could be attributed to the robust crime prevention strategies put in place by the command.

“In the next one or two weeks, a very robust operational order will be released in the command. This operational order will involve other security agencies. We will be working together with our sister agencies to ensure that Lagosians have a crime-free celebration towards the end of the year.

“So, this operational order is going to involve other agencies and all parts of Lagos are going to be involved including the known flashpoints of the command that we have been battling, especially with cultists. That operational order is going to be out soon and it will be very robust. I assure Lagosians that we are not going to sleep over these issues and we are promising safe and secured ember months and celebration periods,” he said.

Vanguard