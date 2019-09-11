We successfully kidnapped 20 victims, killed 8 ―Kingpin, Idris Audi

By Kingsley Omonobi and Joe Erunke

The Police in Abuja on Wednesday paraded 58 arrested kidnappers, armed robbers, gunrunners and one chance criminals who have been terrorizing the Abuja-Kaduna Highway, FCT residents, Taraba state as well as arms dealers.

The criminals were arrested by the IGP Special Tactical Squad led by DCP Kolo Yusuf and the Intelligence Response Team led by DCP Abba Kyari.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba who paraded the suspects, disclosed that the 58 suspects included 57 males and one female adding that they were nabbed for crimes of kidnapping, murder, one chance, armed robbery, unlawful possession of arms and homicide.

He said, “18 AK 47 riffles, 1233 rounds of AK 47 ammunition, 9 pump action guns, one automatic rifle, one live grenade and 63 cartridges, military camouflage and other soldiers uniform among others were recovered from the suspects”.

Among the kidnap, gangs are the group who abducted four Turkish nationals who are construction workers from a bar in Ilorin on Sunday, July 14, 2019 and demanded a ransom payment of $1million dollars.

Another kidnapper who belongs to a gang responsible for many of the kidnappings in Taraba State, Idris Audi disclosed that his gang has “successfully kidnapped 20 victims and made several million [naira] noting that in the process of the abductions, his gang has killed 8 persons”.

Asked how much the group has collected as ransom, Audi said the job of the gang ‘is to do the kidnapping while their ‘Oga’ who he claimed to be a politician does the negotiation and collects the ransom”.

Noting that “sometimes they are paid N100, 000 or money depending on the success made from payment of ransom, Audi said that when policemen who arrested him took him to the ‘Oga’ house to arrest him, he had escaped”.

Another kidnap kingpin who had been in the wanted list of the Police, Abubakar Mohammed aka Buba was arrested in his hiding place at Isanlu town in Ekiti state and 15 AK 47 assault rifles were recovered from him.

The Police said “several kidnappers arrested in the past mentioned Mohammed aka Buba as their gang leader and he narrowly escaped arrest in Kabba, Kogi state 3 weeks ago when IRT zeroed down on him”

Also paraded was a Cameroonian lady, Yanba Kinloga who along with her sister conspired, lured a male Nigerian victim to a hotel in Apo, Abuja, sedated his drink with drugs, followed him to the room where the victim passed out.

They then stole his car, a Lexus ES 350 with registration number YAB 735 NY.

The Police tracked the movement of the suspects to Auchi in Edo state where they went to sell the car for the sum of N1.8million and subsequently to Jos in Plateau state where they had perfected plans to leave the country.

When the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba asked Kinloga how she and her sister were paid, she said ‘the buyer paid N100, 000 cash on delivery and later transferred N1.7million to her sister’s account”.

The Force PRO consequently warned Nigerians to be cautious, careful and vigilant particularly in the night when going out for relaxation noting many of the ladies or men out there have dubious intentions.

