Police nab alleged killer of Okada rider in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Ekiti State police command on Monday disclosed that it has arrested the suspect who allegedly killed a commercial motorcyclist, identified as Mr. Sunday Olorunleke in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Olorunleke, father of two was said to have been stabbed to death in his residence located in Abe-aba area of Ado-Ekiti over the weekend.

He was alone in the house when the assailant struck, his wife and children were said to have traveled and returned on Saturday morning to meet his corpse in the room.

A source who confirmed the killing said the incident might have happened between Thursday night and Saturday morning adding the man was sighted in the neighborhood on Thursday morning.

The source said, ” The wife of the deceased put a call across to the some of the neighbors on Thursday when she could not reach her husband on phone and they informed her that they saw him that very day.

” We were shocked after the wife arrived Saturday morning and met the door closed and sought the assistance of people to break the door where she found her husband corpse on the floor lying in a pool of his own blood.”

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune on the telephone, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ekiti State, Caleb Ikechukwu confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

The PPRO who did not reveal the identity of the suspect noted that he would soon be paraded after completion of preliminary investigations.

” I can confirm that we have arrested a suspect over the killing of Mr. Sunday Olorunleke.

“We got the report of the incident over the weekend and we swung into action and through our intelligence, we are able to get the suspect who stabbed the man. He is in our custody and we will parade him any moment from now,” Ikechukwu said.