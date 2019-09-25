Police launch manhunt for escape Osun passengers abductors

…Commends OPC, Vigilante’s efforts

…As Assembly sets up committee to check the menace

By Shina Abubakar

The Osun state police command have launched a manhunt for the abductors of the freed passengers heading to Osogbo from Abuja On Monday.

Speaking on a radio programme monitored by our correspondent in Osogbo on Tuesday morning, the spokesperson for the command stated that the police was on the trail of the abductors.

She added that the force would not relent until those criminals were apprehended.

Odoro said, “We are on the trail to arrest the criminals and we will not relent until they are arrested. We want to use this to send a signal to others.

“The operation was led by the Commissioner of Police and many other senior officers and with the way, it was professionally handled.

The supports from the other security agencies, the criminals were overpowered and would have been seriously injured.

“We are quite such with the team put in place, we will get them and reveal their true identity to the world to see. “

Odoro commended the efforts of the OPC, Vigilantes and the local hunters, saying they did well assisting the police.

In a related development, some elders in Obokun local government met to strategise on ways to forestall reoccurrence in their communities.

Also, the Osun state House of Assembly set up a 5-man committee to look into the issues of insecurity, especially on how to curb kidnapping in the state

The 5-man committee was headed by Moruf Olarewaju, the majority leader of the house.

The Speaker, Hon. Timothy Owoeye said the house would conduct a public hearing on the matter with a view to nipping it in the bud.

He added that it would also meet with key security stakeholders and kidnap victims to relay their experiences.