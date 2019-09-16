Police launch automated portal to checkmate fraud,ease transactions

By Joseph Erunke

AN automated portal intended not only to checkmate sharp practices but also ease transactions in Police cooperative multipurpose society was launched Monday by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu.

The application,which was developed at the Innovation Laboratory of Africa Prudential Plc, an indigenous digital technology firm and Capital Market operator,would be injected into the management portal of the multipurpose society of the Force with a view to strengthening the accountability process of the cooperative society.

In a brief remark at the formal launch of the Automated Cooperative Management Portal of the Nigeria Police Cooperative Multi-Purpose Society Limited,in Abuja,yesterday, IGP Mohammed Adamu,explained that “in the long-run, the automation process being advanced today will strengthen the status of the Police Cooperative Society as a leading cooperative movement providing distinctive and innovative welfare services to its members through the utilisation of ICT solutions.”

He said appropriate security measures had been emplaced by the software developers to protect the application from intrusive activities that could threaten the integrity of the data base and compromise the personal and classified information of the co-operators.

Adamu said he had “received confirmation that the Police Cooperative Society shall fully migrate its operations to the new portal immediately after today’s launching.”

According to him,”this will not only strengthen the accountability process within the Society, it shall aid the ease of doing business by the contributors, particularly, in relation to accessing the services of the cooperative Society.”

He said he was “delighted to note that the application being launched today was developed at the Innovation Lab of Africa Prudential Plc, an indigenous digital technology firm and Capital Market operator.”

“The indigenisation of this process is in furtherance to the Federal Government’s policy of enhancing local contents in ICT acquisition.

” I have been assured that appropriate security measures have been emplaced by the software developers to protect the application from intrusive activities that could threaten the integrity of the data base and compromise the personal and classified information of the co-operators.

“I have additionally received confirmation that the Police Cooperative Society shall fully migrate its operations to the new Portal immediately after today’s launching.

“This process will help to automate savings withdrawal, contribution management, loans administration, member management, automated reporting, and inventory management.

“In the long-run, the automation process being advanced today will strengthen the status of the Police Cooperative Society as a leading cooperative movement providing distinctive and innovative welfare services to its members through the utilisation of ICT solutions,” he said.

He encouraged all members to embrace the change within the Police Cooperative Society as, according to him,”henceforth, no longer will police personnel be exposed to the risk of travelling from their various commands and formations to process their loan applications, savings withdrawals, or get their contributions balances from the Cooperative Headquarters in Lagos.”

“All these services will be done just by the press of the buttons on their computers or Mobile devices,” he added.

Recall that the Police Cooperative,a welfare-oriented Cooperative Society, was established in 1977 by Force Order No. 130, to cater for the welfare needs of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and their families.

It is said to be the largest cooperative society in Africa with over 300,000 membership.