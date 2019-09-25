Police kill two suspected kidnappers, recover weapons in Bauchi

Charles Agwam – Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command said on Wednesday that two suspected kidnappers have been killed, their hideouts destroyed and cache of ammunition recovered at Alkaleri local government area of the state.

The two men killed during a gun duel with the police

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Kamal Datti, said in a statement that the Command’s tactical team attached to Operation Puff Adder trailed some suspected kidnappers to their camp at Gali forest in Alkaleri, following security intelligence received from members of the public.

He said: “Yesterday, at about 8:00 p.m. based on credible intelligence received, the Command’s tactical team attached to Operation Puff Adder in collaboration with Danga security volunteers trailed some suspected kidnappers/armed robbers to their camp at Gali forest in Alkaleri local government.

“On sighting the police team, the suspects engaged them in a gun duel, but fortunately, they were overpowered by the superior firepower of the police, and two of the suspects were gunned down while the rest are believed to have escaped with bullet wounds. The injured suspects were taken to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital for treatment but were later certified dead by a medical doctor.”

Datti noted that the exhibits recovered during the operation include; two AK-47 rifles, 11 rounds of live ammunition and four motorcycles.

He added that the police is investigating the crime, while assuring that effort is on top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.