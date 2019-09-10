Police confirm kidnap of six persons on Kaduna-Abuja highway

Ben Agande Kaduna

The Kaduna state police command has confirmed the kidnap of six persons on Abuja-Kaduna highway by suspected kidnappers in military uniform on Sunday.

In a statement issued late Monday night, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Yakubu Sabo said efforts are on to secure the release of the kidnap victims.

“The Command has received a sad information from DPO Rijana that on 7/9/19 at about 2330hrs he received a distress call that, Armed Men in military uniform intercepted a commercial bus (Preview ) REG NO ABJ 905 XC at a point near Rijana Village along Kaduna – Abuja Expressway and took away six persons into the bush.

“Patrol Teams within the axis were quickly mobilised to the scene and engaged the hoodlums as a result of which one Rofiat Tijjani 17 yrs and one other person both of Tudunwada Kaduna were released by the criminals in their desperate attempt to escape. Both victims were taken to station alongside the vehicle.

“Efforts are still on to rescue the remaining four victims and arrest the Criminals. Update on the ongoing operation will be communicated in due course please” he said.

The kidnap is coming on the heels of a resurgence of kidnap activities around Kaduna state after months of a seeming lull.

More than ten persons, including a member of the state house of Assembly and a military officer, were kidnapped in the last two weeks in the state.

The police have also recently arrested more than twenty-five suspected kidnappers while killing several others.

Vanguard